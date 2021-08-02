Kokomo police search for missing 16-year-old boy

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to police, Xavier Cannon was last seen leaving a relative’s residence in the 200 block of W. Broadway Street on June 18. He has not been seen since.

Police ask if anyone has any information into the whereabouts of Xavier Cannon to contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Information into this case could also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.