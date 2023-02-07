KOKOMO, Ind. — It has been 10 years since a woman was shot to death inside her Kokomo home. Police continue to push for answers in this unsolved murder.

On February 7, 2013, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were called to the 800 block of James Drive after they received a report of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman unconscious and unresponsive. Shortly afterward, she would succumb to her injuries.

In the early stages of their investigation, investigators with the department learned about the possibility of a home invasion in connection with Pittman’s death. They learned that two armed suspects may have forced their way inside the residence, shooting Pittman when she confronted them.

In the following years, investigators have followed up on numerous tips and leads. However, the case remains open to this day.

The department believes the case can still be solved and calls on the community for continued assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

If anyone has tips but wishes to remain anonymous, they can text TIPKPD and a space before their tip and send it to 847411. They can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.