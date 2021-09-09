Kokomo police searching for man reported missing in July

KOKOMO, Ind.– The Kokomo Police Department is seeking information from the public on a missing man.

William Hamilton was last seen in the 2500 block of N. Apperson Way on July 17. William said he was going to travel to the Indianapolis area to drive for Uber, and he hasn’t been heard from since.

He was last seen driving a black 2016 Dodge Durango with Indiana license plate 757LYR.

Investigators verified with Uber was not active with their company during the time of his disappearance. They believe he was in the Fort Wayne are in late July after he was reported missing. Police say he has connections to the area.

Kokomo police are now asking for help in locating him. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Drew J. Wallsmith #389 at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.