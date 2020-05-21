Kokomo police seeking information on burglary suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of burglarizing a business Wednesday.

According to KPD, officers responded to the 800 block of E. Vaile Ave. on May 21, around 12:33 p.m. for a reported burglary to a business.

Police said the burglary happened on Wednesday, May 20 around 5:15 p.m., and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

KPD obtained surveillance video showing the suspect who is described thin, with short brown hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Police said the case is currently under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Dthe Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Anonymous tips may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).