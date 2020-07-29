Kokomo police seeking witnesses, information in shooting that wounded woman

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for information about a shooting that wounded a 20-year-old Kokomo woman Tuesday.

KPD said around 10:40 p.m. on July 28, officers responded to a reported shooting at 1600 South Plate Street.

Police found Hannah Moore, 20, of Kokomo with a gunshot wound to the leg. A stolen firearm was found at the scene.

According to police, Moore was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was uncooperative with investigators.

KPD is seeking potential witnesses or residents in the area with home video surveillance footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.