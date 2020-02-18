Hard-rock heavyweights Korn and Faith No More announce tour, stop at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hard-rock iconoclast Faith No More and alternative-metal giants Korn announced a co-headline tour Tuesday with a planned stop in Indianapolis at the end of the summer.

According to tour producer Live Nation, the new outing will land at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, September 12 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Live Nation said the tour will see both bands traversing the continent this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.

Post-hardcore pioneers Helmet will also joining the heavy music legends at the Noblesville show as a special guest, along with noise-punkers ’68.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale card of this tour. For complete details of special presale offers, visit CitiEntertainment.com.

More about Faith No More:

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015). Sol Invictus debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album “triumphant,” the New Yorker called it “a reminder of everything that made Faith No More great in the first place,” and the Los Angeles Times said, “Faith No More has a history of defying expectations, and that’s what it’s doing again with Sol Invictus.”

More about Korn:

Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a movement and blur genres, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. The FADER notes, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and KORN articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. KORN became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show.” Since forming, KORN has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two GRAMMYS, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier, have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe. The level of KORN’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.