Korn, Staind announce summer show at Ruoff Music Center

US singer Jonathan Davis, of metal band Korn, performs during the second day of the “Vive Latino” music festival in Mexico City on March 17, 2019. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–Hard rockers Korn announced a U.S. summer tour featuring very special guests Staind.

The bands are coming to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Live Nation said fans will get the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m., with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at noon at LiveNation.com.

More on Korn from Live Nation:

The GRAMMY® Award-winning rock icons created a culture with their landmark self-titled full-length debut. Generations of fans turned the band into a household name with two GRAMMY® Awards, sales of 40 million albums worldwide, hundreds of sold out shows, and over 1 billion streams – unprecedented achievements for a band of any era. Vocalist Jonathan Davis, guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, and drummer Ray Luzier, have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe. Dubbed “the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival” by The FADER, the level of KORN’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation. Their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant as they endure as a raw and real force. Bringing everything full circle, the band’s 2019 album THE NOTHING remains a testament to their sustained impact. After all of these accolades, broken records, and changed lives, KORN are still and forever here to stay.

More on Staind from Live Nation:

STAIND is comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. Break The Cycle, released in 2001 and RIAA certified 5x platinum, featured the smash single, “It’s Been Awhile,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at Number 1. In 2019 after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances, and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT where their latest album, Live: It’s Been Awhile was recorded.