Kountry Kitchen reopens after fire guts business

INDIANAPOLIS — A restaurant gutted by a fire in January is back open, and all hands are on deck.

In January, the restaurant was significantly damaged in an overnight fire. The restaurant has been a staple in Indianapolis for more than 30 years. The owners said in January that they didn’t want to leave the community.

“We’ve been here for over 30 years. We employ people from the community. A lot of the customers have been coming for 30 years. We don’t want to go anywhere, we want to rebuild,” Cynthia Wilson said.

On Tuesday, they were able to reopen for the first time. While there is no dining in, Hoosiers could pick up their soul food at the new location on Commerce Avenue.

“It’s really exciting to be able to get back in the swing of things and feed people in the community,” Cynthia said.

Kountry Kitchen still plans on reopening their old building, but they are still going through the process. Cynthia says the pandemic has claimed the annual Christmas dinner they usually provide.

“We had been feeding the less fortunate for the last 11 or 12 years, and this year, due to the pandemic, we’re not gonna do that because we want our volunteers and the people that were coming to get service to be safe,” Cynthia said. “So we decided not to do it this year, but we will be back in the swing of things next year.”

The new location is located at 1417 Commerce Avenue. It is open from 10:30 through 8 p.m. for carryout orders.