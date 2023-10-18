INDIANAPOLIS – Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place is set to celebrate their Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting Thursday after the old building burned to the ground during the pandemic.

Further, Kountry Kitchen will expand with a new event space called the 910 North Event Center.

While the restaurant will be open for business Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., the kick-off of their new Sunday Brunch series will begin Oct. 22. The ticketed event will feature bottomless mimosas.

