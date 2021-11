INDIANAPOLIS — A Krispy Kreme is coming to Castleton!

Construction firm Frontier Building said work is underway on the new doughnut shop, which is scheduled for completion in November.

New Krispy Kreme being constructed at 6022 E. 82nd St.

The shop will be located at 6022 E. 82nd St. at the former site of a PNC Bank, between the Longhorn Steakhouse and Panda Express and across from the Castleton Square Mall.

The Krispy Kreme will feature indoor and patio seating as well as a drive-thru.