Kroger announces closure of Broad Ripple location

A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Kroger announced the plan to close its Broad Ripple store in 30 days, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Broad Ripple staple grocery store originally opened nearly 66 years ago in 1954.

The company said the decision follows “extensive analysis of its financial performance.”

According to a news release, Kroger acknowledged that “in spite of our associates’ best efforts, the store has not operated profitably for several years and research indicates a turnaround is not realistic.”

The closure will affect nearly 40 employees. Kroger said the associates will be offered transferred to other Indianapolis stores.

Two are the nearby Nora Kroger, fewer than four miles away, and the Glendale Kroger, fewer than two miles away.