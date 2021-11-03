Kroger Central Division now offering new annual membership

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger Central Division announced the release of Boost by Kroger Plus, an annual membership that offers additional benefits to its loyalty program. For either $59 or $99 a year, Boost will give customers access to free delivery, 2X fuel points and other services.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, in a press release.

The $59 per year membership enables delivery within 24 hours while the $99 per year membership will provide delivery in as little as two hours. New members to either membership tier will receive a one-time welcome kit worth over $100.

“Kroger Boost is an accelerant to the Kroger Family of Companies’ rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, which includes our new Kroger Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commercial affairs. “Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership. Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

Boost will be available to customers in the Atlanta, Cincinnati, Central Indianapolis and Columbus divisions. Additional regions will be added in 2022.