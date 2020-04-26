Kroger now requiring employees to wear masks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kroger has announced a new safety requirement going into effect which will require all employees to wear a form of facial protection while working in their stores.

On Sunday, a spokesman for Kroger said this new requirement is “in effect now” and represents the company’s urgent priority of providing a safe environment for both customers and associates.

Previously, the spokesman said, masks or a form of facial covering were strongly encouraged to be worn by all associates at Kroger stores, but they were not required. The safety measure is now required following the company being able to purchase enough personal protective equipment to provide masks to all of their associates.

Kroger said employees are welcome to continue using their own masks or facial coverings, if they prefer.

According to the spokesman for Kroger, individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons or other circumstances will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. The company is reportedly sourcing face shields to provide to associates unable to wear masks along with exploring other potential options.

Kroger encourages all customers to also wear a mask when they visit their stores. They also ask customers to consider eCommerce options available at kroger.com.