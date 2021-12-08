Kroger opens new location in Brownburg

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger cut the ribbon for its new Brownsburg store on Wednesday, marking the first new location since 2017.

The store is under a newer, modern look on both the inside and outside. The floorplan is 30,000 feet larger than the previous store it’s replacing and will include a Starbucks. The store is a reflection of Kroger’s $24.8 million investment into Brownsburg.

“This new store achieves several things,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, in a press release. “It enables us to offer new services not available at our current store, and it positions us better to serve the impressive growth of Brownsburg and Hendricks County. We’re proud to deepen our commitment to this community and our commitment to be full, fresh and friendly for everyone who shops with us.”

The construction of the project encouraged sustainability promoted in Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste plan. Kroger had donated $2500 in gift cards to the Brownsburg Community School Corporation Food and Clothing Pantry to try and combat hunger in the community.

“Kroger engineers recycled or reused more than 90 percent of the building that originally stood on the site,” said Diane Hollibaugh, Kroger Regional Project Manager and leader of the Brownsburg construction, in a press release. “Our work, here, represents our determination to protect people and our planet by minimizing the environmental impact of construction.”

Kroger’s corporate art program invites local artists to lend their talents in the stores. For the Brownsburg store, a brightly colored mural was commissioned by Lisa Sears, an art teacher and former Brownsburg resident who still regularly visits her family in the town.

“We are so excited to welcome this new, beautiful Kroger store to Brownsburg,” said Town Council President Travis Tschaenn. “The mural is a wonderful and much-appreciated touch that highlights our community. We want to thank Kroger for investing in Brownsburg and offering a very nice shopping experience for our residents.”