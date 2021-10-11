Kroger plans to fill hundreds of positions with national hiring event this week

Kroger plans to hire hundreds of workers to help meet the demand for the upcoming holiday season during a national hiring event.

The grocer’s second hybrid hiring push includes virtual and onsite interviews from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Kroger is hiring for positions in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and healthcare.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers anticipate a return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs, Kroger Central Division. “As one of the leading retailers and employers in the Midwest, we’re committed to offering associates a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, competitive pay and benefits, and flexible schedules. We truly want our associates to have a rewarding and uplifting experience while meeting our customers’ needs and delivering on our promise to be in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Kroger said employees can start in as little as three days. The positions include salaried and hourly jobs.

Here are some of the benefits and resources available to Kroger employees:

Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger's tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,789 associates nationally, with hourly associates making up 88.4% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms such as Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to further support associates' safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources such as The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep. Additionally, the organization continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

You can learn more at Kroger’s jobs website.