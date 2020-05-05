Kroger to support families during COVID-19 pandemic by donating 200,000 gallons of milk

CINCINNATI — Kroger recently announced it launched a Dairy Rescue Program, and the company said it will donate 200,000 gallons of surplus milk to food banks through August.

The program is designed to support children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic through the summer months.

“Kroger recognizes the growing need for fresh, highly nutritious food in our community, especially for children as schools remain closed during the pandemic to flatten the curve,” said Erin Sharp, Kroger’s group vice president of manufacturing. “At a time when dairy farmers have surplus raw milk, we’re doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste.”

The Dairy Rescue Program is expanding on an existing partnership model between Kroger and its dairy cooperative suppliers to direct even more fluid milk — one of the most requested but hardest to stock items at food banks — to food-insecure communities.

Through the expanded program, the suppliers will donate surplus milk normally sold to restaurants, schools and hotels, and Kroger will donate the processing and packaging of the donated milk. Additionally, in some areas, Kroger will also donate the transportation of the milk to local food banks.

You can read more about the program here.