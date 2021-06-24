Labor Secretary visits Indianapolis for Vaccine Month of Action

INDIANAPOLIS — Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday as part of the Month of Action to mobilize people to vaccinate across America.

The secretary visited a pop-up vaccination clinic and stressed the importance of vaccination. He said that the only way to get back to normal is for people to get vaccinated, using the Speedway as an example.

“This place where we are today, historic racetrack, normally you’d have 200 thousand people here watching races,” said Sec. Marty Walsh, U.S. Labor Department. We need to get back to that so that people can feel safe about coming out.”

Secretary Walsh then took a trip around the track with longtime driver Tony Kanaan. Currently, Indiana has 47.6 percent of the state fully vaccinated.