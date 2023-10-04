WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was arrested by Indiana State Police in Lafayette following a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that also resulted in a trooper’s car being damaged.

ISP troopers responded to an area near O’Reilly Auto Parts in West Lafayette shortly before 10:30 a.m. in search of a 2010 Ford Focus operated by Naman Powers, 33, of Lafayette. ISP, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department and the Lafayette Police Department attempted to pull the Ford Focus over before a vehicle pursuit occurred.

Powers had fled LPD earlier on Wednesday, ISP said.

Powers fled again by traveling westbound on Sagamore Parkway, driving over the center median at the intersection of Salisbury Street and Sagamore Parkway, and turning left to continue traveling southbound on Salisbury Street near Highland Drive.

ISP said Powers continued driving southbound until he turned onto Fowler Avenue where he was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

Authorities concluded the pursuit by executing a precision immobilization technique maneuver on the Ford.

The Ford did briefly run into the passenger side of an ISP vehicle on the scene. ISP did not share how much damage this caused.

Powers was arrested and preliminarily charged with one felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and aggressive driving.