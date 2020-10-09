Lafayette man faces several child molestation charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man faces multiple charges after an investigation into several child molestation cases.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested Justin Wolma Friday after an investigation into several child molestation cases. Wolma was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on four separate counts of child molesting.

The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report. Anyone with information about these cases or similar incidents is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.