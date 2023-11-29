LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man was sentenced to 90 years in prison this week after being convicted of multiple felony counts of child molestation and one felony count of child neglect.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Ethan Michaels Nichols Bishop, 25, was sentenced on Monday in Tippecanoe County Superior Court 1 to 92.5 years, with 90 years ordered to be served in the Indiana Department of Corrections followed by two and a half years on probation.

Nichols had previously been convicted on all charges following a four-day trial that occurred last month. Those charges include four level 1 felony counts of child molestation, a level 4 felony count of child molesting for fondling or touching a child under 14, and a level 6 felony count of neglect of a dependent.

Booking photo of Ethan Michaels Bishop Nichols provided by Tippecanoe County Jail.

Local law enforcement first became aware of Nichols last year when officers with the Lafayette Police Department were informed of a report of a child molestation possibly involving an underage female on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to court documents, the juvenile reportedly told an adult they knew that Nichols had sexually assaulted her throughout a two-year period between 2019 and 2021 while staying with Nichols and his wife at a residence near Gordon Court in Lafayette. The victim said the assaults occurred on multiple occasions when Nichols’ wife was gone at work.

The adult reportedly told officers that they were under the impression that other children were also under Nichols’ care and requested that a welfare check be completed. According to court records, the victims lived with Nichols and his wife between 2019 and 2021.

As part of their investigation, officers soon learned that Nichols had been staying at a local hotel in Lafayette with two other children and multiple dogs, court documents said. When officers attempted to knock on the door of the hotel room, nobody answered.

Officers eventually gained access to the room an hour later around 11:15 p.m. when Nichols’ wife reportedly returned from work. Officers found two children in the room alongside several dogs. One of the children was identified as a juvenile female less than 10 years old and the other was a male child less than five years of age.

The woman went on to tell police that she had been staying with Nichols at the residence near Gordon Court between 2019 and 2021 before their temporary stay at the hotel. She also shared that Nichols would regularly watch the children at the house while she was away.

The underage female staying at the hotel allegedly told investigators that Nichols forced her to commit or engage in multiple sexual acts between 2020 and December 2021, according to court documents.

Nichols initially denied touching either of the two underage females and denied ever being responsible for taking care of them or watching over them.