Lafayette police arrest 2 teens in connection with recent shooting

Gerald Bell (left) and Jeremiah Hendricks (right) (booking photos provided by the Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery and shooting on Tuesday.

LPD said on March 3, around 7:16 p.m. officers responded to St. Elizabeth Hospital after 15-year-old male had been shot in the arm and abdomen.

A police investigation found that the victim, Luis Miranda, had been shot during an armed robbery.

Police said the shooting took place in the 3200 block of South 9th Street.

Miranda is currently in stable condition, according to police.

On March 4, Gerald Bell, 16, was arrested at Lafayette Jefferson High School for armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Jeremiah Hendricks, 16, was arrested in the 3200 block of Osborne Lane for armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury later that day.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.