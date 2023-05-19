LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette arrested three teenagers in connection to a shooting.

Police began investigating after a shooting on Central and Kilbourne Street on May 17.

Just before 2 a.m. on Friday (May 19), police located a vehicle of interest on Teal Road. Police then searched the vehicle and a house on Paige Road in connection to the investigation.

Officers found handguns, drugs, and “other items of criminal nature.”

The police department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Eliel Sanchez, 18, for

criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of cocaine, and operating while never

receiving a license.

Alexis Leming, 19, was arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm and possession of cocaine.

A third suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

It’s not believed anyone was injured during the shooting.

Police ask if you have any additional information to call LPD’s Detective Division at 765-807-1250 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).