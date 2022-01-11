Lafayette police share surveillance pic of man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

LAFAYETTE, Ind.- Police have asked for the public’s help finding a man accused of sexual misconduct with a minor. Lafayette Police say the incident happened at Columbian Park.

“It is concerning,” said Sgt. Ian O’Shields, with the Lafayette Police Department.

Columbian Park is a popular place for residents and includes a playground, a ballfield, and a zoo. Back on December 5, the Department of Child Services contacted Lafayette Police about a sexual misconduct case involving a man and a juvenile. Officials said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the zoo.

“It’s incredibly important to catch any sexual predator in the community,” said Sgt. Ian O’Shields, with the Lafayette Police Department.

The suspect was caught on park surveillance cameras. Police have released the picture hoping someone recognizes him.

“Any information is good information. again, I always say, we are not as effective as we can be without the public. They are our eyes and ears,” said Sgt. O’Shields.

The case is still under investigation as detectives are following up on leads. Police aren’t releasing a lot of details. They haven’t said specific information about what happened and they aren’t releasing the age of the victim. Police also would not say if the victim and suspect knew one another.

“This is an example of parents need to make sure they’re having these conversations with their kids. Be wary of strangers whether it’s in person, or over social media. There are bad people out there with bad intentions,” said Sgt. O’Shields.

If you know anything that could help detectives track down the suspect, call Lafayette Police at (765) 807-1262.