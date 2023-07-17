LAGRANGE Co., Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a crash in LaGrange County that left a driver from Michigan with serious injuries. The crash happened Saturday afternoon and involved a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash involving a GMC pickup truck and the Sheriff’s deputy. A preliminary investigation indicates the deputy was traveling eastbound on State Road 120 with his emergency lights and sirens activated while responding to another call the truck was traveling northbound on County Road 100 East and failed to yield to the deputy, according to Indiana State Police.

The truck went into the path of the deputy. The deputy hit the truck, causing it to overturn and land on its top, police said.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as Jamie Espinal-Albor, 33, of Sturgis, Michigan. First responders needed to extricate him from the wreckage, according to police. Espinal-Albor was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Police then said he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Police did not identify the Sheriff’s deputy involved, but said he and his K9 partner were not injured. Medics did transport the deputy to a hospital to be checked out. Indiana State Police said both drivers provided a blood sample for chemical testing as required by Indiana law. The results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.