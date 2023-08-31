LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana State Police could soon be investigating the deaths of multiple dogs in northern Indiana.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has requested that ISP conduct an investigation into the deaths of eight dogs who died while being transported from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to a training facility in Michigan City, Indiana in late July.

On July 27, the bodies of eight dogs were found in the back of a cargo van that did not have working air conditioning. A total of 18 dogs were in the van at the time.

The driver reportedly told police he was unaware the van’s cooling unit was not functioning. The driver also explained that he pulled over at a convenience store and gas station in Lake Station after hearing the dogs barking. After pulling the van over, the driver found the dead dogs and others suffering from heatstroke.

The other dogs were transported to local veterinary hospitals for treatment.

ISP urged anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Eagles at 219-690-0043.