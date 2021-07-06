Large hole slows traffic, closes ramp from Allisonville Road to 465 WB

INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side should look out for a traffic hazard that closed a ramp to I-465.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a large hole opened on the ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 westbound Tuesday morning.

The ramp is closed and will remain closed all day as crews work to fix the issue.

According to INDOT, a pipe failed underneath the area. The sinkhole could have formed over several years because of a pipe/culvert connection underground.

“We are working to excavate and find the extent of the issue,” INDOT said Tuesday morning on Twitter.

