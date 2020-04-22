Large majority of small businesses left empty-handed by first round of federal stimulus funds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A large majority of small Indiana businesses have so far failed to get federal assistance.

This week the U.S. Senate approved a second round of funds, 310 billion dollars, to help those struggling owners.

According to one study by the NFIB, only 20 percent of small business owners had their applications approved from the first round of government stimulus funds.

The overwhelming majority, 80 percent, either got nothing or are still waiting.

That’s left many owners frustrated and increasingly desperate.

“Never before have small businesses had to face what they do now, which is no business. Zero,” said Barbara Quandt with Indiana NFIB.

Quandt says the initial 349 billion dollars passed by Congress in the Paycheck Protection Program left many small business owners empty handed.

“I can count on one hand the number of folks who’ve actually received the money,” said Quandt.

“Of course, Congress was just guessing on what the demand would be and the demand was much more than they initially thought,” said UIndy finance professor Matt Will.

Matt Will believes the rush to pass first stimulus plan through Congress made the PPP shortfall predictable.

“This round is just to refill the bucket, because the bucket wasn’t big enough for the first round of funding,” said Will.

“I don’t know if there will be a third round of this, so without sounding alarming, this may be your last chance to save your business,” said Peter Dunn.

Financial expert Pete the Planner advises all small business owners looking to get approved during the second round of funds, to apply though small community banks and do it fast.

“Start calling around today. Call a community bank and say, ‘Can I count on you? Here’s my situation,’” said Dunn. “Don’t wait. You’ve got to do it on the first day, because waiting to see what happens is the worst thing you can do in this circumstance.”

To make sure the new funds go to truly small businesses, 60 billion dollars has been set aside for small financial institutions. Those were largely excluded from the first round of funds.

The Indiana Bankers Association says their member banks completed 35,000 loans, totaling more than 7.4 million dollars in the first round of PPP applications.

They are also encouraging business owners to reach out to their bankers now to be ready for the next round of applications.

Emmis Communications was one of the businesses that was able to get funding from the Paycheck Protection Program. They are among the 40 largest publicly traded companies to take money from the PPP.

In a statement, Emmis Communications said the loan helps them provide stability for its employees.

Emmis has been negatively affected by the pandemic like every other broadcaster. Emmis is known for its people-first culture and has avoided furloughs for our employees despite the sharp declines in our businesses. The proceeds from the PPP loan enable us to continue to provide stability for our employees while we weather this storm together. Kate Healey Snedeker, APR, Emmis Communications Corporation