Larger retailers mostly maintaining mask requirements

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

INDIANAPOLIS — As of Tuesday, Indiana lifted its COVID-19 restrictions and changed its mask mandate to a mask advisory. However, that does not mean people can put away their masks.

As Governor Eric Holcomb mentioned during the initial announcement, Local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines.

Several counties are maintaining their mask mandates, others we have heard from are lifting theirs.

We are also hearing from major retailers about their plans. For the most part, they will be maintaining their mask requirements. Here is how they stand as of the time of this report:

Kroger

The current mask policy will remain in place for the time being, but it is reviewed on a weekly basis.

Walmart

“We serve millions of Americans every week and believe our policy of requiring associates and customers to wear masks in our stores has helped protect them during the pandemic, and we’re not lifting those measures at this time. We are constantly evaluating our COVID-related health and safety protocols, including state executive orders and other mandate changes. We will continue to do so, keeping CDC guidance and local COVID statistics in mind.” Walmart spokesperson

Meijer

To help ensure the continued health and safety of its team members and customers, Meijer will continue to require face coverings be worn by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all of our locations throughout the Midwest. While customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt, we ask for your continued support as we work through these unprecedented times

This article will be updated as we recieve responses from retailers.