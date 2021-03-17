Last-minute preparations underway before Thursday tip-off

INDIANAPOLIS — The highly anticipated NCAA tournament will tip-off tomorrow across the Hoosier state. Wednesday the Circle City finished up some last-minute preps to welcome the thousands of anticipated fans and the teams.

Today many volunteers hit the pavement to finish last minute beautifications to add a little spice to downtown and march madness.

Whether you are traveling on the interstate, or by plane, there’s a little or a big reminder just about everywhere that Indianapolis is the home of March Madness.

“Now is the time as friends arrive and visitors arrive and we put our best foot forward,” said Downtown Indy Inc., Senior VP, Bob Schultz.

That’s what everyone is doing. Wednesday morning volunteers with Downtown Indy Inc., hit Monument Circle to beautify trash cans and add some color.

“Not only the energy from flowers and more people but just kind of that confidence that people feel downtown,” said Schultz.

They also added lights, to brighten the night after the games.

“Well, this is a magnanimous effort with hundreds and hundreds of people involved to kind of open our doors and welcome the community to Indianapolis not just for a weekend event but for three solid weeks,” said Schultz.

Other key players include Visit Indy and Indiana Sports Corporation who have partnered to repurpose the Arts Garden into a media hub.

“Really providing a hospitality space for visiting media,” said Indiana Sports Corporation, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Sarah Myer.

This media hub is available to the 2,000 members of the media present for March Madness. But the Arts Garden is serving a different purpose when it comes to displaying the Circle City.

“It’s our responsibility to tell Indianapolis’ stories outside of the venues. The arts, the architecture, the cuisine, the nightlife,” said Visit Indy, Senior VP, Chris Gahl.

Inside the Arts Garden there are refreshments, wi-fi, live music and even a glimpse of the bracket.

Everyone involved believes this will put Indy back on the map after COVID.

“The sweet-sounding word Indianapolis will be spoken hundreds of thousands of time and written even more so…and ultimately lead Indianapolis to be a city that recovers more quickly than any other city in this pandemic,” said Gahl.

You can see whether you are attending the games or not there’s still something for you to enjoy in Downtown Indianapolis.