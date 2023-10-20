The late clearing will aid in a rather chilly night. But quickly, a warm front will arrive to open the weekend

Here comes the sun. Late day clearing underway in western Indiana. Temps respond to the sun, 63° Terre Haute just after 4pm Friday. Cool and very breezy conditions are expected this evening. Skies will clear, temperatures will cool, and winds will gust over 25mph through 8pm. The clear skies overnight will lead to some chilly numbers early Saturday. Some outlying locations could fall into the upper 30s by daybreak.

TWO FRONTS IN ONE DAY

Gusty winds will accompany the passage of two fronts thought the day. The first is a warm front that carries some early day clouds with it. A jump into the upper 60s and even a few locations reaching 70-degrees before the second front arrive late day. Sprinkles of some patchy light rain is possible with either front then clearing arrives overnight.

OCTOBER TO TURN MILD AGAIN

After a very warm open to the month the past two weeks have been up and down with as many days in the 50s as days in the 70s. It is worth noting that the coolest low temperature of the month has been 38° officially for the city of Indianapolis. So, there has not been a FROST to-date despite several outlying locations even reaching the freezing mark.

The return of much milder air is in the works as full-blown pattern change in the works starting next week. We may string together as many as five straight 70-degree days. Afternoon temps running 10 to 15-degrees ABOVE normal.