Late Vietnam veteran from Indiana honored with Purple Heart

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb honored the service of late veteran Donnie Prine Tuesday afternoon in a small ceremony at the capitol building.

The Governor gave Prine’s family his dog tags which were lost during the war. A woman who lives in Vietname recently found them.

A Indiana veteran is being honored today. Donnie Prine was injures in the Vietnam War and lost his dog tags. He passed back in 2013. Today his family was presented with his recovered dog tags and his Purple Heart award. pic.twitter.com/UHGLsFbmJl — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 29, 2020

His family was also given a Purple Heart. The medal is given to military members killed of wounded while serving.

Donnie was injured during the Vietnam War. He passed away in 2013 without receiving the medals.

“It touched our hearts, and we always were very concerned about Donnie not getting his metals when he paid for them,” said his widow Donna Prine.

Donna says she was told about the dog tags but did not know she would be getting the medals.

Mr. Prine’s wife Donna says she knew they would getting her late husband’s dog tags but didn’t know they would be getting all these medals. She says now the hard part becomes deciding who gets to keep them. pic.twitter.com/Z6rLcsCULJ — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) September 29, 2020