Law enforcement agencies volunteer to renovate Haughville church

HAUGHVILLE, Ind. — In an effort to improve connections with their community. Law enforcement officers from several agencies are volunteering to renovate a Haughville church.

“We needed just about a little bit of everything. Everything we had on our prayer list they came and did it,” says Dwight Harwell Pastor at Latter House Ministries, “They look to make an impact within certain communities, or just to do something different, in support of paying it forward.”

The effort was started by Heroes Property Group, which is a real estate company that works with first responders. Many of their employees are family members of law enforcement. Latter House Ministries is a small church that doesn’t necessarily have the amount of resources as bigger places of worship.

“These officers really don’t just care about this city and these residents while working, they care all the time,” says Autumn with Heroes Property Group, “Pastors and police are really interesting in that their roles really intersect in a lot of ways as they meet people in crisis.”

Often religious leaders work to reduce the violence in their communities. Partnerships like this can help to increase dialogue between police and neighborhoods.

“In this case, they had over 50 volunteers and that included Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, Southport police, and Cumberland police officers helping out with this project,’ adds IMPD Captain Tom Koppel, “During the last four days they have been working on this project, neighborhood community members have come to see what’s going on. To see the human side of policing, and that their friends and family want to get together and help build the community.”

Heroes Group and their partners still have a few more days of work before finishing renovations. The church hopes to return the favor and partner with IMPD in the future.