GREENFIELD, Ind. — Law enforcement leaders in Hancock County are taking a stand against gun violence in their communities.

In a joint statement, officials from communities across Hancock County made it clear that crimes involving firearms will not be tolerated in Hancock County. In September alone, police officers in the county took 38 reports that involved firearms.

“Gun violence has no place in our communities,” the statement read. “The Sheriff and Police Chiefs in Hancock County are committed to their mission of providing safe communities for everyone.”

The statement also addressed BB guns. The Greenfield Police Department shared one recent case where a teen was arrested after pointing what turned out to be a BB gun at other people in Riley Park.

“BB Guns are not toys and should never be handled by children without adult supervision. They are dangerous and misuse can result in severe injury and death,” the statement read.

Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton also provided his support, saying he is serious about prosecuting these cases and is working with police departments to determine appropriate criminal charges in these cases.