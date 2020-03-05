Law enforcement ramping up patrols for drunk drivers in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE CO, Ind- “You will go to jail, there are fines, and those are things that we will be arresting for,” said Boone County Deputy Sheriff Marc Mitalksi.

Mitalski makes it clear. Drive drunk, you will be pulled over, and you will pay the price.

“Throughout the year we have ongoing funding for DUI enforcement, but during these specific blitz periods they want high visibility enforcement, and so do we as the county,” Mitalski said.

This month, dozens of departments across the state are stepping up their patrols, including State Police. With the Big Ten tournament coming to town, St Patrick's day, and March Madness games, a lot of people will be out celebrating.

“Go enjoy the games, go enjoy the activities, but don't get behind the wheel drinking and driving," Mitalski said. "Get a friend, have a designated driver or call a service who can take you.”

Throughout March of 2019, there were more than 400 alcohol-related crashes in Indiana along with more than 200 injuries and 5 fatalities.

“We want to make sure any of these signs of impairment, that these people are taken off the road and that they’re safe and also the rest of the motoring public,” Mitalski said.

In less than a week, Boone County has already handed out 2 DUI’s and 50 tickets. They’re hoping their warning will prevent any more, and they hope other drivers will be on the lookout too.

“If you think somebody is impaired, call them in," Mitalksi said. "If we have officers in position, we’ll go check them out.”

Law Enforcement wants to remind drivers that impaired driving also includes drugs, not just alcohol. They will also be looking for aggressive and distracted drivers during their blitz.