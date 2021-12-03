EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Thirty people between the Tri-State and Indianapolis have been arrested as part of a massive drug trafficking ring with connections to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents, Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis was the leader of the organization that distributed large quantities of meth throughout central and southern Indiana. Green worked with Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis, and others who then distributed meth. Smith also worked with Nicholas Cabrera, 35, of Florida and Josh Wilson, 30, of Evansville to distribute meth. Both Wilson and Cabrera were federal prisoners at the time.

Much of the meth would be distributed to people in Evansville who would then sell the drug. Many of the people arrested were already convicted felons.

During the course of this investigation, investigations seized over 46 pounds of meth, over 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, over $300,000 in U.S. currency, six vehicles, and a pill press.

These people were arrested as part of the drug raids:

Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis

Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis

Nicholas Cabrera, 34, of Mulberry, Florida

Jordan Wilson, 29, of Evansville

Timothy Rice, 32, of Evansville

Achilles Johnson, 37, of Evansville

Deonte Howard, 33, of Evansville

Julie Hunt, 34, of Petersburg

Torrance Mimms, 31, of Evansville

Keisha Jewell, 34, of Princeton

Davion Hays, 35, of Evansville

Jason Mitchell, 40, of Henderson, Kentucky

Denny Taylor, 46, of Princeton

Aaron Hardiman, 39, of Princeton

Roman Wills, 40, of Evansville

Michael Sanders, 40, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Gregory Synder, 59, of Evansville

Joshua Gahagan, 38, of Evansville

Gregory Markey, 32, of Indianapolis

L.C. Moore II, 28, of Indianapolis

Dominique Baquet, 28, Indianapolis

Antonio DeJarnett, 33, of Evansville

Ryan Pinkston, 39, of Evansville

Robert Embry, 43, of Evansville

Becky Edwards, 36, of Evansville

Edward Meredith, 56, of Evansville

Tabitha Seabeck, 28, of Mt. Vernon

Zachary Addison, 39, of Evansville