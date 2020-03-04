Lawmakers try to crack down on panhandling with new amendment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In tonight's story, I talk with Wheeler Mission Ministries, the owner of a downtown store and a person who says this bill isn't fair to homeless people who are just trying to survive.

“The Indiana legislature should be trying to remedy the reasons people find themselves in these situations in the first place. Criminalizing poverty is never a solution.”

SB 335 is labeled criminal law matters and there is a provision in there that addresses panhandling.

Provides that a person who panhandles within 50 feet of: (1) the entrance or exit to a bank, business, or restaurant; (2) the location where a financial transaction occurs; or (3) a public monument; commits the offense of panhandling, a Class C misdemeanor. Provides that a person who knowingly or intentionally panhandles at any time commits panhandling, a Class C misdemeanor. (Current law limits the time period during after sunset and before sunrise.) Defines "financial transaction" and "public monument".

A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Some feel this bill is good for businesses and people who want to enjoy downtown Indianapolis. Others feel it criminalizes homeless people. Here is a statement from the ACLU of Indiana:

“The panhandling amendment in SB 335 is an unconstitutional attack on free speech that targets those who are most vulnerable. In committee hearings, proponents of the amendment claimed that this was modeled after a Texas panhandling ordinance implied to have been approved by the ACLU. The ACLU of Indiana did not have any knowledge of this amendment and does not support these types of attacks on free speech.

