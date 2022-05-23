LAWRENCE, Ind. — Officials say a gas line rupture caused an evacuation at Lawrence Central before classes started Monday morning.

Lawrence police received a call of a gas main rupture at Lawrence Central High School at 7300 E. 56th St just after 8 a.m.

“Fire crews are on scene at this time with an active gas line rupture. We are waiting the arrival of Citizens Energy to shut the gas off. Please avoid this area,” the city’s fire department tweeted.

The gas was shut off as E. 56th Street was closed between Caito Drive and Franklin Road in both directions. Officials ask motorists to use Fall Creek Road or Pendleton Pike to avoid the closure.

An MSD of Lawrence Township representative said school had not started yet at the time of the leak, but anyone already in the building was told to evacuate.

Belzer and Harrison Hill were not impacted by the leak.

Students and staff were permitted back inside after around one hour.