LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Fire Department is examining the circumstances that led to a “suspicious” fire on Sunday.

LFD Chief Dino Batalis reported that firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Pendleton Pike around 7 p.m. Firefighters’ first responded to the scene on a report of a mobile home fire.

Photo courtesy of the Lawrence Fire Department

Batalis indicated that no civilians or firefighters were injured while the flames were being extinguished.

LFD reported that the fire is “suspicious in nature,” though the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.