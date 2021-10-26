Lawrence gas station offers $25K reward for info on suspect who shot clerk in head

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Thornton’s gas station is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting convenience store clerk Tavaris “TJ” Hall Jr. on Oct. 17.

Family said 22-year-old Hall remained heavily sedated and on a ventilator Sunday, but was continuing to show small signs of hope and progress after being shot in the head.

Police said the shooting suspect was caught on surveillance footage entering the store and almost immediately shooting Hall — without any provocation or reason.

“He’s a fighter. He refuses to give up,” said TJ’s mother, Brandy Hall. “He’s started making a little progress, but he still has his days, his ups and downs.”

Anyone recognizing this individual, or with information to share regarding this incident, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.