UPDATE: Lawrence North superfan dies from COVID-19, former basketball coach ill

Editor’s note: A spokesperson for Lawrence Township Schools initially told us Jim DeSalle had passed away, however, Lawrence North later said he is still alive and still fighting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Lawrence North superfan passed away from complications from the coronavirus, and a former coach is gravely ill.

Over the weekend, Larry Rush died from COVID-19. He was part of the “Four Horsemen,” a group of dedicated fans who have followed the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams forever.

Also, former coach Jim DeSalle is gravely ill.

Folks, Jimmy is still hanging in there. We have have had conflicting reports overnight and he’s still fighting as we speak. Please pray for him and his family!! Fight this this Jimmy, Keep fighting! @LNHSwildcats @ltgoodnews — LN Wildcats (@lnwildcats) March 31, 2020