LAWRENCE, Ind. — An officer was led on a short chase early Saturday morning with a stolen car that ended up crashing into a ditch, according to the Lawrence City Police Department.

The police pursuit on E 56th St and Franklin Rd. lasted less than one mile, when the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control of the car. This resulted in the car flipping over into the ditch at the intersection.

The driver and passengers of the car were checked by medical personnel and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, information will be added as it becomes available.