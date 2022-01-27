Lawrence Police Chief retires, familiar face set to take his place

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The top man in the Lawrence Police Department is heading toward a career change. After six years, Police Chief David Hofmann is stepping aside.

”It’s a little surreal, as you might imagine,” Hofmann said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years.”

After 20 years with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Hofmann started as the chief in Lawrence in 2016.

”A lot has happened in six years and it goes by like that,” Hofman said, with a snap of his fingers.

When he walks out of his office for last day Thursday, he’ll walk through the front doors of the police station he helped make happen.

”Probably the most visible and high profile of our successes, we finally have a facility here in the city of Lawrence that is second to none,” Hofmann said.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier, who appointed Hofmann back in 2016, agreed.

”That was kind of the crowning achievement,” Collier said.

Hofmann said he’s also proud of the body worn camera program started in 2017.

”We were an early adopter of body worn cameras,” Hofmann said.

He called the program a “game changer” for police departments.

”They show the truth of policing, they show the great work our men and women do under deadly fast, circumstances,” Hofmann said.

Hofmann said the cameras led the way to what LPD is most widely known for in the community and across the country, the reality tv show “Live PD.”

”The public perception of a Lawrence Police Department has never been higher because they know, they saw the evidence in front of them in their living rooms,” Hofmann said.

Collier said he did not expect the reaction the police department and city got from “Live PD.”

”Even that exceeded my expectations and the amount of positive feedback I got, not just locally but nationally, from people that kind of fell in love with LPD,” Collier said.

Hofmann acknowledged he is leaving a great gig but he’s excited for whatever is next.

”I think I still have a lot to give and I’m not sure if that will be in the law enforcement area or not,” he said.

As for what’s next for the Lawrence Police Department, Mayor Collier and Hofmann both said they are confident in who is taking the reins.

”I was always comfortable in knowing when he would leave the next guy up was going to be Gary Woodruff,” Collier said.

Longtime Chief Deputy Gary Woodruff has spent 22 years with Lawrence Police and said he plans to keep the ship steady.

Collier said they’ll continue to build on what they have in Lawrence.

”I can tell you with every degree of certitude that we are the safest place in Marion County to be and have been for awhile,” he said.

Mayor Collier is looking at less than two years left in his own term, but said he’s not sure what the future holds for him quite yet.

”2023 is still up in the air, I would tell you I’ll make a decision on that pretty early,” Collier said.