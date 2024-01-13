LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Police Department was involved in a brief chase Saturday night.

According to a press release from LPD, officers attempted to stop a speeding, reckless vehicle in the area of Pendleton Pike and North Franklin Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. The driver tried to evade officers, accelerating a few hundred feet before losing control of their vehicle.

LPD reported that the driver failed to regain control of their vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a traffic control pole. The driver’s vehicle was disabled during the crash.

Police indicated that an adult driver was the sole occupant of the car. They were arrested for a felony firearm violation, resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor narcotics violation.

LPD officials noted that the driver was alert, conscious and did not appear to have any apparent major injuries at the scene. The driver was still transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and observation.

As of this article’s publication, no additional information was made available about the incident.