Lawrence police investigating deadly hit and run

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in Lawrence after a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Shadeland Avenue on Saturday evening.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of N. Shadeland Avenue.

Police say an adult male was hit by a small, white SUV that was driving northbound on Shadeland. The vehicle continued north without stopping, police say, and was found abandoned near Shadeland and E. 46th Street at Shadeland Terrance Apartments.

Police say the victim was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.