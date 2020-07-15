Lawrence Township releases back to school plan

INDIANAPOLIS — The school year is coming up fast, and Lawrence Township has released its back to school plan.

The plan was laid out Wednesday afternoon at a community forum. The plan involves breaking down school gatherings as much as possible. That means kids on the bus will have assigned seats and be spaced out.

Seating in classrooms and cafeterias will be moved around for social distancing; passing periods will be staggered; and teachers are encouraged to teach outside.

As for masks, those must be worn by all students and staff.

“If a person reports that there’s a positive COVID case, we will start by notifying our principal and then we will go up the call tree to notify Marion County Public Health Department,” Mandy Pardue, Registered Nurse & Coordinator, Health Services at MSD Lawrence Township said. “We will work with them to do notification and contact tracing of what students were around that positive case.”

Custodians will be disinfecting high-touch areas throughout the day.

For a full look at the Lawrence Township plan and to see what your child can expect on their first day back to class, read the school’s newsletter.