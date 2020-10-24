Lawrenceburg officer shoots and kills knife-wielding man, finds dead woman

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Lawrenceburg police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a disturbance early Saturday morning.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at the Summit Pointe Apartments in Lawrenceburg. Officers initially responded to a report of a disturbance.

When the first officer arrived, the ISP said an officer with the Lawrenceburg Police Department arrived shortly after the 911 call and was confronted by a man, later identified as Brandon Evans, in the hallway naked and wielding a knife.

The Lawrenceburg officer shot Evans. When other officers arrived, the ISP said they tried to administer first aid, but Evans died at the scene.

While investigating the area, the ISP said officers found a woman, identified as Staci Coyne, dead inside one of the apartments. The coroner determined she was a victim of a homicide.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected, and that the two knew each other.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing as of the time of this report.