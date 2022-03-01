FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A couple has filed a lawsuit against Northwest Allen County Schools after they said a school nurse applied Vaseline to their child’s genitals without consent.

In a lawsuit filed in Allen Superior Court Tuesday, Michael and Alissa Reed have accused NACS of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery related to incident involving their 5-year-old.

The lawsuit said on May 4, 2021, the kindergarten student made a complaint about a genital itch, and a teacher sent the child to the school nurse – Trisha Booth, who was serving as a substitute nurse at the school that day.

In the nurse’s office, Booth had the student “disrobe” and she examined the student’s genitals for “signs of inflammation, discharge, blood or other irritation,” the lawsuit said. The examination was “invasive and inappropriate,” the lawsuit said.

After the examination, Booth applied Vaseline to the child’s genitals and sent them back to class, according to the lawsuit.

Booth did not contact the child’s parents for their consent to the “invasive treatment” and only did so afterward, the lawsuit said.

“Had Ms. Booth contact N.R.’s parents, she would have learned that N.R.’s parents absolutely would not have consented to the examination conducted by Ms. Booth,” the lawsuit said.

After learning about the incident, Alissa Reed called the school principal. She returned the call the next day and expressed her “deep sadness, shock and regret about what happened,” the lawsuit said.

The NACS Director of Secondary Education, Sam DiPrimio, also called the Reeds and “understandably conceded to the Reeds that the care was inappropriate and that parental consent should absolutely have been obtained,” the lawsuit said.

Then-district superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel reportedly dismissed the Reeds’ concerns, telling them there would be “no way to get the toothpaste back into the tube,” according to the lawsuit.

After the incident, NACS fired Booth, according to the lawsuit.

The Reeds have requested a judgment in an amount to be determined at trial and any other appropriate relief.