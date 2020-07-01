WATCH LIVE: Lawyers for women suing IMPD officers after violent arrest discuss details of excessive force lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re expected to learn more about an excessive force lawsuit filed against IMPD officers.

Our cameras were recording as officers arrested Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding on May 31 in downtown Indianapolis. Video shows the officers repeatedly hitting Westfield with batons and pepper balls.

The lawsuit claims officers told them they were under arrest for violating curfew.

It also claims both women had a clearly-established constitutional right to be free from excessive force and neither of them posed a threat to these officers.

IMPD reassigned the three officers and one sergeant after the incident. The officers and the sergeant are unnamed because IMPD has declined to provide that information, according to court documents.

The two women and their legal team are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss more details of the lawsuit.