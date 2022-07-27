SMYRNA, Tenn. — A laxative sold at several major retail stores including Walgreens and CVS is being recalled after the company received a few reports of serious adverse reactions.

The FDA said Smyrna, TN, Vi-Jon, LLC is recalling all lots of all flavors of its Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. The recall was initiated after the company’s third-party microbial testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

The FDA said immunocompromised patients who consume the product could be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by the bacterium. This could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse consequences. So far, the company has learned of three reports potentially related to the recall.

The product is used for relief of occasional constipation and generally produces bowel movements in ½ to 6 hours. The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle. It was distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail outlets.

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and return any remaining product to where they bought it. Anyone with questions can contact Vi-Jon, LLC by e-mail at Recalls@Vijon.com Monday-Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Central Time.

Anyone who experiences any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product should inform their doctor and the FDA. Adverse reactions or quality problems may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178