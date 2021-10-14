Lebanon approves construction of $25 million sports complex

LEBANON, Ind. — In a partnership between Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry and Card and Associates Athletic Facilities, the construction of a new, $25 million sports complex will begin in mid-2022.

“This announcement and the City’s partnership with Card & Associates were well worth the wait,” Gentry said. “This opportunity is exactly the type of transformational development we wanted to see. It will not only bring thousands of visitors to Lebanon, but also add a much-needed amenity for current Lebanon residents.”

The facility will be located in the area formerly known as the “Old Holiday Inn Site,” off I-65 and State Road 39. The initial facility will be opening in 2023, being 270,000 square feet and meant to house multiple sports.

A concept of the interior of the complex shows eight courts and two turf fields.

Future development will be divided into four components: they include a medical office building, restaurants, retail and resident buildings, with additional costs and time as each stage progresses. The total project will span 95 acres and is expected to be completed in 2028. The total cost of all phases completed is estimated to be around $115 million.

“Lebanon and this specific location is ideal with access to I-65. Mayor Gentry and his team have been forward-thinking collaborators,” said Card & Associates Principal Andy Card.

This concept outlines the layout of the complex in relation to the rest of the businesses and residential areas in the project.

Card and Associates had previously worked on the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, the Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville and the Community Sports and Wellness Center in Pendleton. They will be the ones securing the destinations around the complex that will complete the project.

“Lebanon has scored a variety of manufacturing-based economic development wins and a surge in residential growth in the last five years,” wrote Joe LePage, director of communications and community development for Lebanon, in a press release announcing the project. “This project broadens the growth in Lebanon south of I-65, and certainly adds to the momentum.”